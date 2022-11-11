MEXICAN CULTURAL CENTER
Denver
News: Marcela de la Mar, who served as executive director of the Mexican Cultural Center for 24 years, was named the Legacy Honoree at a Nov. 10 gala celebrating the center’s 30th anniversary.
She joined the board of the MCC following Jesse Martinez’s appointment as executive director and currently serves as its president. In addition, she is the chairwoman of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board, secretary of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District board, vice-chair of the Denver Zoo board and a member of the Biennial of the Americas board. She previously held leadership positions in the office of the Consulate General of Mexico in Denver.
“It is with pleasure and humility that I accept this award from the Mexican Cultural Center, an organization dear to my heart and soul,” de la Mar said. “It has been part of my life for 29 years, five months and 28 days.”
In 1992, she added, “We planted a seed … that would lead to understanding and friendship that would touch hundreds of thousands of people.”
The gala was held at the Cable Center on the University of Denver campus and included a four-course dinner prepared by award-winning chefs Dana Rodriguez, Damaris Ronkanen, Emmanuel Urban and Manuel Barella. Following dinner and an auction called by Jim Berz, the merriment continued with entertainment by vocalist Raquel Garcia, the Colorado Mambo Orchestra and Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierrra.
Well-wishers included:
- Paul Rosenthal, a former state legislator who is now public affairs liaison for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
- Denver City Councilman Chris Hinds
- Former state legislator Penfield Tate
- Ambassador Leonardo Ffrench, former consul general of Mexico in Denver
- Bert Vescolani, the Denver Zoo’s chief executive
- Mike Ferrufino, president/CEO of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Tatiana Arguello, president/general manager of Telemundo Colorado
- Angeles Ortega, chief executive officer of Mi Casa Resource Center
- Carlos Martinez, president/CEO of the Latino Community Foundation of Colorado
- Mario Carrera, president/CEO of the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy & Research Organization
- Juana Bordas, president of Mestiza Leadership International
About the organization: The Mexican Cultural Center works I partnership with art and cultural institutions to promote and maintain the richness of Mexican culture in Colorado. It is dedicated to increasing awareness of Mexico’s traditions of travel, cuisine, art, music and handcrafts among all who reside in the United States.
Website: mccdenver.org
