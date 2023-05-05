PROJECT PAVE
Denver
News: The stories the young people tell at Project PAVE’s annual Transformations Luncheon are hard to hear. The young speakers, sometimes with trembling voices, relate how they’ve been assaulted, bullied or placed in life situations no one should have to experience.
As the testimonials concluded, the guests at this May 2 event could breathe a collective sigh of relief because each speaker also shared that were it not for Project PAVE their lives quite possibly would not be on such a positive trajectory.
As emcee Chelley Canales pointed out, much of Project PAVE’s success stems from the fact that the Denver nonprofit’s staff of trained professionals “Meets people where they are – in their middle and high schools. Early intervention is how Project PAVE changes their ending.”
Isabel Long from Dakota Ridge High School said that Project PAVE “Showed me that my … assault was just one chapter of my life. Since I was 14, I have grieved and pushed myself into a ball of nothingness. But with PAVE I gained a healthy relationship with myself physically and mentally and restored my inner value. PAVE showed me that not every single part of my being is based off of one traumatic event in my life. It will forever be a part of me, but the wound doesn’t bleed anymore.”
Among those gathering at the Denver Art Museum’s Sturm Grand Pavilion:
- Cori Streetman and Sarah Hogan, co-founders of Barefoot Public Relations, a sponsor of the luncheon
- Retired pediatrician Dean Prina
- Artist Jonathan Saiz
- J Madden, managing partner of Club Greenwood
- Lorii Rabinowitz, chief executive officer of the Denver Scholarship Foundation; and
- Shari Shink, who after retiring as founder and executive director of the Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center, went on to found Cobbled Streets, an agency dedicated to helping homeless and foster children move forward with their lives
About the organization: For over 30 years, Project PAVE has provided innovative, evidence-based and culturally responsive mental health services and educational programs to young people who are survivors of violence, and their families. Its mission is to end violence y empowering young people to build healthy relationships.
Website: projectpave.org
