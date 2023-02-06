NATHAN YIP FOUNDATION
News: For the first time in its 21-year history, the Nathan Yip Foundation’s Chinese New Year Gala celebrated two cultures – Asian and Latin – while also giving a poignant reminder of how important it is to care for our fellow man.
Or, in this case, for our fellow woman.
The dual culture celebration, held Feb. 4 at the Grand Hyatt Denver, was prompted by the couple chairing the gala, Vivian and Dr. Raul Murciano. The illustration of care above and beyond came when the Nathan Yip Foundation’s executive director, Jill Henwood, brought board member Melly Kinnard to the stage to thank her for the $100,000 donation she made in honor of Dr. Larry Chan, a nephrologist and transplant surgeon who also is a member of the NYF board.
Kinnard explained that when she suffered a heart attack and total kidney failure while traveling abroad, she contacted Chan by text. “Little did I know that being part of the Yip family would save my life,” Kinnard said. “If Larry Chan hadn’t helped me, I wouldn’t be alive today. He managed my care in the ER, ICU and rehab, and continued to be only a text away while he was traveling to Hong Kong. He is a humble, gentle, wise and compassionate doctor (and his actions) goes far beyond friendship for me.”
Kinnard’s donation, along with money raised at the gala, will go toward the NYF’s support of K-12 education in rural areas of Colorado.
Vivian Murciano, a prominent Denver Realtor, was born in Cuba. Her husband, a U.S.-born Cuban-American, is a noted musician and educator. He was a founding member and musical director of Gloria Estefan’s Miami Sound Machine and has created over 700 original musical scores for advertising agencies and films. Prior to his move to Denver, where he is the founder and president of the Colorado Mambo Orchestra, he was an administrative dean at the University of Miami.
The dual-culture theme was carried out in the food, décor and dance music.
During the silent auction that preceded dinner, guests could sample Cubano spring rolls with mojo verde dipping sauce, tostones dabbed with cilantro garlic mayo and grilled shrimp served atop mango and avocado gazpacho. Dinner began with the Chinese New Year’s traditional “salad toss to prosperity” where guests, chopsticks in hand, mix smoked salmon into a salad that includes shredded lettuce, white cabbage, carrots, pickled ginger and toasted sesame seeds and pine nuts. This was followed by family-style servings of ropa vieja, steamed salmon, charred cabbage lo mein and General Tso’s cauliflower. For dessert: lemon mousse cake and Chinese five-spice pot de crème.
The fundraiser concluded with music by the Colorado Mambo Orchestra and a festive Chinese-style night market with clothing, jewelry and artifact sales, a calligrapher and palm reader.
Among the guests:
- Founders Linda and Jimmy Yip
- Bill S.C. Huang, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Denver
- Retiring board president Jon Olafson, a partner at the Lewis Brisbois law firm and a 2023 Best Lawyers in America awardee
- Alan Frosh, Denver market director at Notley and president-elect of the NYF board. Frosh had been a friend and classmate of the foundation’s namesake.
- Former state Rep. Paul Rosenthal
- Denver mayoral candidate Mike Johnston
- Denver7 news anchor Anne Trujillo, who has emceed the gala for each of its 21 years
Rural educators whose students have received NYF grants: Ray Hirman from Centennial Middle School in Montrose; Sarah Welch from Gypsum Elementary in Gypsum; Mark Wing, a behavioral health outreach specialist on the Ute Mountain Ute reservation in Towaoc; and Tosha Wise from Liberty School in Joes.
About the organization: Linda and Jimmy Yip started the foundation following the death of their only child, Nathan Yip, who perished in an automobile accident when he was just 19. Nathan, who had been on winter break from college, was a graduate of Kent Denver School, where he had been vice president of the Future Givers Club. His passion was to serve children in impoverished parts of the world. Initially, the NYF raised money to build schools in China, Mexico and Rwanda but the focus shifted to Colorado when it became apparent that rural areas of the state also were in dire need of support.
Website: nathanyipfoundation.org
