News: Love, and history, take center stage on Feb. 14 when the Golda Meir House Museum hosts “Golda Love,” an hour-long Valentine’s Day celebration that raises money for the historic site’s upkeep.
The 7 p.m. event will let guests hear stories of love from Golda Meir’s life, including her friendships, her sister’s true tale of love nearly lost, the love between sisters and how Golda met her husband, sign painter Morris Meyerson, during her time in Denver.
A suggested donation of $25 per couple also includes desserts and tea. To register, visit ahec.edu/auraria/golda-meir-house/donate-to-gmhm
Meir, who was prime minister of Israel from 1969-76, was born in what is now Kyiv, Ukraine, and with her family immigrated to Wisconsin as a child. Following a disagreement with her parents on whether she would be allowed to attend high school, Meir moved to Denver to live with her sister, Shayna, and Shayna’s husband. She attended North High School for two years before mending the rift with her family and returning to Wisconsin.
About the organization: The Julian Street duplex in which Meir lived was moved to the Auraria Campus in 1988 and was designated a Denver landmark in 1995.
