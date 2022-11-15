COORS WESTERN ART EXHIBIT & SALE
Denver
News: Rose Fredrick, the longtime curator of the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, is the recipient of the 2023 Mary Belle Grant Award and will be acknowledged at the event’s Jan. 3 Red Carpet Gala Reception.
Fredrick has curated the exhibit and sale since 1997, helping it to become one of the nation’s best-attended western art exhibitions, as well as one of the largest fundraisers for the National Western Scholarship Trust. The trust is the philanthropic pillar of the annual National Western Stock Show, with the money it raises going to college scholarships for students working toward degrees in agriculture, veterinary sciences and rural medicine.
In addition to her work on behalf of the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale, Fredrick is the curator of the PACE Center in Parker and in 2006 was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts grant to curate and produce “Masterpieces of Colorado, a Rich Legacy of Landscape Painting,” an exhibition that traveled for two years.
She also has curated exhibitions for the Arvada Center, the Public Education and Business Coalition and Colorado Lawyers for the Arts. Her writing has appeared in publications that include Southwest Art Magazine, Western Art & Architecture and ArtRevue. Fredrick’s boutique publishing company has created monographs including Len Chmiel, an authentic nature; Joellyn Duesberry: Elevated Perspectives and Don Coen, The Migrant Series.
Previous awards include Curator of the Year by the Foothills Art Center in Golden and being selected as one of the 50 most influential art professionals in the Western United States.
About the organization: The Mary Belle Grant Award was established in 2000 by the Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale advisory committee to honor the memory of one of the sale’s creators and visionaries. Mary Belle Grant was a member of a pioneer Colorado family; one of her sons, Pat Grant, is a former state legislator and served many years as the stock show’s president.
The 30th Coors Western Art Exhibit & Sale will feature art from 75 contemporary realists from North America and Europe who capture the western way of life. It is open to the public during the run of the 2023 National Western Stock Show, Jan. 7-22, on the third floor of the Expo Hall on the National Western grounds.
Website: coorswesternart.com
