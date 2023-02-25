WINGS OVER THE ROCKIES AIR & SPACE MUSEUM
Denver
News: The 2023 Spreading Wings Gala, a fundraiser for Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, will pay tribute to Lockheed Martin and the leading role it plays in “ensuring those it serves to always stay ahead of ready.”
Tickets for the March 9 event are $300 each, $250 for museum members and $2,400 per table and can be purchased by visiting WingsMuseum.org/Gala. Sales close on Feb. 28.
Lockheed Martin, a global security and aerospace company primarily engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services, was formed by the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta.
It is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD, and has offices worldwide, including Colorado.
The Spreading Wings Gala takes place at the museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. It begins at 6 p.m. and will include cocktails, silent and live auctions, dinner and entertainment.
Executive Vice President Robert Lightfoot will accept the award and describe how Lockheed Martin continues to redefine flight on earth and in space.
Sponsors include the Anschutz Foundation, Centennial Airport, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, El Pomar Foundation, the Hutchison Family Trust and Jay’s Valet.
About the organization: Located on the former Lowry Air Force Base, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is dedicated to inspiring and exciting all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future.
Website: WingsMuseum.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.