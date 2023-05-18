WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY
News: Leaders from government, education and workforce circles gathered at the Denver Art Museum for a reception celebrating two key events: A proclamation issued by Gov. Jared Polis that commemorates the partnership between the state of Colorado and Western Governors University, a nonprofit online university, and the creation of a WGU scholarship named for former Gov. Roy Romer.
“WGU has had a special connection with Colorado since it launched more than a quarter century ago,” said WGU regional director Ismar Vallecillos. “Roy Romer led a group of fellow governors to create our university, and since then we’ve helped make the dream of a university degree a reality for more and more Colorado residents.
“Now,” Vallecillos added, “with Gov. Polis’ support, we are excited about our growing role among the state’s outstanding higher ed ecosystem.”
The WGU-Colorado partnership supports learning opportunities for the more than 600,000 Coloradans who have college credits but no degree. WGU offers a competency-based approach to learning that allows them to use their prior education, training and experience to complete their degree on their time, in less time and at a lower cost.
“Opening doors to opportunity and supporting a well-trained and educated workforce is our university’s commitment to Colorado,” Vallecillos said. “We do that by keeping tuition costs low and delivering an innovative learning model that fits the lives of busy midcareer adults.”
The May 10 reception also was the occasion to surprise Michael Schulman, director of student affairs for the Colorado Community College System, with the awarding of WGU’s Elevate Award. The award recognizes Schulman’s development and execution of programs that foster student success across the system’s 13 colleges, ensuring they are empowered to thrive in their college experience and grow as people.
Schulman also is a driving force behind the CCCS’ Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree program, which provides participating graduates a route to guaranteed admission to select four-year institutions.
“I am passionate about the work we do at CCCS, and to receive this recognition from WGU is a tremendous honor,” Schulman said.
The recently launched WGU Roy Romer Opportunity Scholarship is an award valued up to $4,000 that is credited to new WGU students or returning graduates who live in Colorado. It will be allotted in $1,000 per term increments for up to four terms.
The first recipient is Kaitlyn Heaton, who is majoring in cybersecurity. “My scholarship helps make my dream of a college degree a reality,” she said. Joining Heaton at the reception were two other WGU Roy Romer Opportunity Scholarship recipients, Madelyne Smith, who is studying business administration, and Alonzo Garcia, also a cybersecurity major.
Guests included:
- Simone Ross, CEO of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
- Kwame Spearman, who is considering a run for the Denver Board of Education
- Kathy Plomer, a member of the State Board of Education
- Ethan Hemming, CEO of Warren Village
- Angeles Ortega, CEO of Mi Casa Resource Center
- Vanecia Kerr, chief impact officer at Mile High United Way
- Carol Carter, CEO of Global MindED
- Darren O’Donnell, vice president/business development for the Denver Broncos
About the organization: Western Governors University was established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable education. The nonprofit, online university is geared toward midcareer adults and currently serves some 130,000 students nationwide. Its 300,000 graduates represent all 50 states.
