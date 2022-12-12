COLORADO WOMEN’S CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Denver
News: Lauren Casteel, the first person in Colorado to have led three charitable foundations, is the recipient of the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Award.
The honor, bestowed at a reception held Dec. 6 in the Grand Hyatt Pinnacle Club, is inspired by the Greek goddess of war known for her strength and wisdom, and recognizes the recipient’s professional accomplishments and deep commitment to women and girls.
Casteel currently heads The Women’s Foundation of Colorado. Prior to that she was the chief executive for the Temple Hoyne Buell Foundation and the Hunt Alternatives Fund. She also held a leadership position at The Denver Foundation, where she developed programs that include the Nonprofit Internship Project and the Nonprofit Inclusiveness Project.
She also was the first Black woman to head a charitable foundation in Colorado; the state’s first Black female television personality and the first female senior communications advisor for a Denver mayor. Casteel was inducted into the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
During her career she gained a reputation for leading innovative and groundbreaking social and economic justice programs, as well as for a willingness to meet with emerging female leaders to offer advice guidance and lessons she has learned along her way.
She is the daughter of the late Whitney Young, a civil rights leader who had been executive director of the National Urban League, and the late Margaret Buckner Young, an author, educator and civil rights activist. Her daughter, Jordan Casteel, is a nationally acclaimed artist whose paintings are, or have been, displayed in many prominent galleries and museums.
After accepting the ATHENA Leadership Award, Casteel took part in a “fireside chat” led by Simone Ross, the chamber’s chief executive officer. One of the first questions Ross posed was for Casteel to describe her legacy.
Her answer: “People.”
She expanded on that by saying she hopes she will be remembered as a mentor, sponsor and “Accomplice to the next generation of ‘leaders in feathers,’” a reference to the pink feathered dress Ross was wearing.
In addition to the award presentation, the reception included an address by Sara Blanchard, co-host of “Dear White Women,” a podcast that encourages the use of privilege and power to address systemic issues of racism and bias in workplace culture.
The recipient of each year’s ATHENA Leadership Award is determined by a group of volunteers that includes past honorees and other business leaders. The award was first presented in 1997.
About the organization: The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce is a member-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide women with opportunities that better the community and economy, promotes equity in the workplace and helps women grow their businesses and their careers. Its vision is to make Colorado the No. 1 state for women in business.
Website: cwcc.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
