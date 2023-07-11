COLORADO PRESERVATION, INC.
Denver
News: The history and heritage of southeastern Colorado will be explored next month when Colorado Preservation, Inc. hosts the 2023 edition of Saving Places: On the Road.
The public is invited to participate in this Aug. 25 and 26 event that includes a rare, behind-the-scenes tour of Boggsville, a Bent County settlement established in 1862 whose surviving structures are among the earliest examples of Territorial architecture in Colorado.
There also will be tours and presentations on downtown La Junta’s historic buildings and efforts to rehabilitate them, the opportunity to enjoy local food and music at the Taste of La Junta and a guided stargazing experience under La Junta’s dark night sky.
For additional information, or to register for On the Road, visit www.SavingPlacesOntheRoad.org.
About the organization: Colorado Preservation, Inc. Is Colorado’s nonprofit historic preservation advocacy organization. It was founded in 1984 to promote historic preservation statewide through advocacy, education, outreach and preservation services to communities and individuals. It also administers Colorado’s Most Endangered Places program, presents the annual Saving Places Conference, hosts the Dana Crawford and State Honor awards that recognize excellence in historic preservation.
Website: coloradopreservation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
