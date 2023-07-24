Kelly Causey, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado Children's Campaign, announced Monday she will step down on Sept. 1.
Causey has been president of the campaign for the past seven years. She has led the organization through support for efforts such as Proposition EE, which led to the formation of the Department of Early Childhood; Proposition FF, which set up free meals for Colorado public school kids; and state-paid full-day kindergarten, among many others.
“We are grateful to Kelly for her skilled, steady, and visionary leadership of the Colorado Children’s Campaign, and we know she will do great things in her next chapter,” said Sharlene Keithley, chair of the Colorado Children’s Campaign Board of Directors.
“Kelly’s deep passion for Colorado’s youth and families has been evident throughout her time at the Children’s Campaign,” added Rosemary Rodriguez, vice chair of the Board of Directors.
During Causey's tenure, the campaign was also part of the coalition advocating for House Bill 22-1289, which now provides health care coverage for undocumented children and pregnant Coloradans.
“Leading the Children’s Campaign has been an honor,” Causey said in Monday's statement. “We have an amazing community that believes in our mission and has been with us throughout our 38-year history. We have a strong statewide network and a wildly talented team, staff and board, who put kids first each and every day.
“After deep consideration, and knowing the campaign is poised for continued success, I have decided it is time both personally and professionally for me to explore new ways to make an impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.