WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF COLORADO
Denver
News: The Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s Women & Girls of Color Fund marked International Women’s Day by awarding $440,000 in grants to 32 Front Range nonprofits that serve diverse communities.
The organizations, according to a press release issued by the foundation, “Focus on maternal health, community healing and grief recovery, mutual aid, immigrant and refugee support, food sovereignty, wellness and more.”
The press release adds that the recipient organizations practice “liberatory leadership,” a principle where healing and power building are critical to each organization’s work.
The grants are unrestricted; that is, they are made with no strings attached, giving executive directors the flexibility to respond to needs as they arise and the ability to invest in collective care for themselves and their communities, the release further states.
“As a woman of color who is a founder and executive director of a new nonprofit, it has been challenging to receive adequate funding to support our mission,” says Shay Jacobs of recipient organization Adam’s Purpose. “Being a recipient of this grant makes me feel hopeful and acknowledged for the work we do to support bereaved moms. It is also a game-changer in the way that it also provides me with a meaningful opportunity to manifest the radical self-care that is necessary for effective leadership, balance and sustainability.”
In addition to Adam’s Purpose, whose purpose is to provide help, hope and healing to Black women and their families who are impacted by the death of a loved one, recipients include:
- Latina Safehouse, which provides bilingual and culturally sensitive services to Latinx survivors of domestic violence and their families’
- Re: Vision, a nonprofit working with people in economically marginalized neighborhoods to develop resident leaders, cultivate community food systems and create an economy owned by the community; and
- Youth Empowerment Agency, which provides underprivileged young people with access to resources to guide healthy development in such areas as mental health, financial literacy, social and emotional support and physical opportunities.
About the organization: The Women’s Foundation of Colorado is the only community foundation in Colorado that is focused on gender, racial and economic equity. To date it has received some 91,000 gifts from individuals and organizations, enabling the foundation to award $23.5 million to nonprofits impacting all 2.85 million women and girls throughout the state.
Website: wfco.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.