DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COLORADO HOLIDAY COMMISSION
Denver
News: Buffalo Soldiers of the American West in Colorado, along with seven individuals, were honored when the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission partnered with the Colorado Symphony to observe the birthday of the slain civil rights leader.
Recipients of the commission’s 2023 Humanitarian Awards were recognized at a VIP reception and during the symphony’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert, both held on Jan. 10 at Boettcher Concert Hall.
In accepting the award on behalf of the Buffalo Soldiers, John Bell, founder, president and chief executive officer of the Colorado branch, noted that his father had been a Buffalo Soldier during World War II and “I promised him I would keep his, and the group’s memory alive” by presenting the soldiers’ story to as many people as possible.
Commission chairman Vern Howard and vice chair Charleszine “Terry” Nelson reminded those attending the reception that each year’s honorees come from all walks of life and “Have been driven, as was Dr. King, by the desire to help make the world a better place.”
Nelson, who chairs the selection committee, added that special effort is taken to select those whose work on behalf of civil rights, education and equality, though heroic, may have gone unnoticed.
In addition to the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West in Colorado, the 2023 honorees were:
- Basil Vendryes, principal violist for the Colorado Symphony since 1993 and the founder/director of Colorado Young Sinfonia.
- Rose Andom, a former McDonald's franchise owner whose $1 million gift kickstarted the building of the Rose Andom Center, which she describes as a “One-stop shop for women escaping domestic violence. Being a survivor myself I know what it’s like to not have hope. At the Rose Andom Center we provide hope, along with many services to get the women back on their feet.”
- Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Vista Equity Partners. Smith, a billionaire and East High School graduate, is a nationally known philanthropist whose gifts include $30 million to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. His cousin, Norman Harris, accepted the award on Smith’s behalf.
- DaQuan Justus Brown, an 11th grader at Hope Online School, received the Dr. Joyce Marie Davis Outstanding Youth Award for his leadership roles in organizations that include the Gang Rescue and Support Program’s Youth Park Guide Program.
- Lenora Alexander, publisher of the Denver Weekly News, received the Hon. Wilma J. Webb Founders Award for her dedication to accentuating the positive in reporting news of the Black community and for grooming and mentoring the next generation of reporters.
- Glenda Strong Robinson, minister at the Second Baptist Church in Boulder and recipient of the Hon. Menola Upshaw Lifetime Achievement Award, walked in the MLK Jr. Memorial March following King’s assassination on April 8, 1968. “A lot has been done” with regard to civil rights, she said, “but there is much, much more to do.”
- A second Hon. Menola Upshaw Lifetime Achievement Award went to the late Shirley Ann Jones Sims, a “founding mother” of Black Women for Political Action, co-founder of the Northeast Women’s Center and founder of the Roosevelt Hill Creative Freedom School. Her daughter, Devorah Fard, accepted the award. “Nothing can prepare you for the transition of a parent, especially a mother,” Fard said as she choked back tears. “It fills a void in my heart to know she is being honored in this way.”
In addition to the honorees, guests at the VIP reception included:
- Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former State Rep. Wilma Webb. Wellington Webb, also a former state representative, and his wife worked tirelessly to pass legislation that declared King’s birthday a legal holiday in Colorado.
- Musician Purnell Steen, whose Five Points All-Stars performed alongside the symphony that night.
- The Rev. Dr. James Peters, who had fought for civil rights alongside King and will turn 90 on Jan. 17.
- State Rep. Leslie Herod, president of the Black Democratic Legislative Caucus of Colorado.
About the organization: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission was formed 38 years ago to unify and educate Coloradans and to encourage appropriate observations on or around the federal holiday and state legal holiday to honor the memory of the slain civil rights leader.
Website: drmartinlkingjrchc.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
