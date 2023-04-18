VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA-COLORADO
Denver
News: Continuing a tradition begun by the late restaurateur Noel Cunningham, Volunteers of America will once again shower gifts on mothers who otherwise would be spending Mother’s Day alone.
“I Remember Mama” will see volunteers from VOA’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) delivering Mother’s Day gift baskets to isolated, often low-income mothers who have received one or more services from VOA.
RSVP members are letting the public know that donations to “I Remember Mama” are now being accepted at donate.voa.org. For each $25 donation received, a bouquet of flowers will be included with a gift basket that contains a handmade card, a program filled with special Mother’s Day messages, candy and other goodies.
In addition, donors can have their gift acknowledged to his or her mother or mother figure, doubling the thoughtful Mother’s Day gesture.
Recipients, a VOA spokesperson says, are so touched that they sometimes break into tears when presented with the gift basket.
As one former recipient wrote: “It is so nice to hear someone ask about my wellbeing. Receiving the card is the most inspiring thing. I have it on display. This card lifted my spirits. It gave me the energy to go outside and enjoy the nice weather.”
About the organization: Volunteers of America Colorado is a 125-year-old, faith-based nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need transform their lives. Its 50 human service programs reach over 100,000 Coloradans annually and include hunger relief, nutrition, housing and emergency shelter.
Website: voacolorado.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
