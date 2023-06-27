365 HEALTH
Denver
News: The former 9Health Fair has a new name and a new chief executive officer, and both were celebrated at a reception held at The Dome at AMG in Greenwood Village.
Mario Anglada, founder and former CEO at Hoy Health, this month became the chief executive at 365 Health, succeeding Gary Drews, who has retired after leading the former 9Health Fair for the past six and a half years.
Anglada comes to 365 Health with a wealth of experience regarding health care delivery to the underserved. In addition to Hoy Health, Anglada had spent two decades in corporate America, holding senior positions in health care-related divisions of companies that included Univision, Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson. He is particularly well-versed in telehealth systems.
The June 15 reception, emceed by Jesse Ogas, executive director of social responsibility and community affairs at 9News, also was the occasion to reveal details about 365 Health’s expanded services. These include Health in Hand, a resource for individuals, businesses, nonprofits and employees to reduce out-of-pocket health care costs.
In exchange for an annual $99 fee, subscribers receive unlimited access to non-emergency, text-first telehealth advice and information from licensed primary, mental health and psychiatry physicians via CirrusMD. Also, an annual blood screening that provides 28 essential measures of an individual’s health, and year-round health education support.
In a press release issued prior to the reception, Drews said that this expansion of preventative services, resources and tools “Moves us beyond just hosting health fairs in an effort to help Coloradans stay healthy 365 days a year.”
About the organization: The former 9Health Fair was established in 1979 and since then its 17,000 volunteers and partners have provided over 2 million free or low-cost health screenings that have saved “tens of thousands of lives” and almost $2 billion in unreimbursed care.
Website: 365health.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
