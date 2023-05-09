WOMEN’S VOICES FUND
News: Five hundred individuals wearing hats of every size, shape and color came to the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver Performing Arts Complex on May 4 to compete for prizes in categories that included Big and Bold, Wildly Whimsical and Thoroughly Theatrical.
The occasion was the 16th annual Women with Hattitude, a fundraising luncheon benefiting the Women’s Voices Fund at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. It’s an event that has become so popular that an increasing number of men are wanting to get in on the fun.
Guys like Kevin Copenhaver, director of costume crafts at the DCPA, whose blue satin stovepipe hat matched the blue satin shirt that he wore under a bright yellow blazer. Or Stephen Edmonds, who formed Edmonds & Associates Consultants after retiring from WellPower, where he was director of philanthropy. Since Edmonds doesn’t consider himself a hat person, he borrowed a tiny red, white and blue cap from his dog and fashioned it into a pocket square. And, Evan Dechtman, whose wife, Jennifer, chaired the luncheon event. The bright orange hatband on his straw chapeau complimented the bright hues on his wife’s towering, feathered fascinator.
Sarah Hamilton, owner of Energy Wheelhouse, a mobile Reiki studio, made her hat – an homage to women in the theater, complete with red velvet curtains and tiny dolls depicting female actors. “My crafts project for the week,” she said with a chuckle.
The hatband on host committee member Wendy Weil’s red cowboy hat was fashioned from souvenirs of her travels and life events and included a likeness of DIA’s infamous Blucifer. The choice of a cowboy hat was a natural for Wendy: her husband, Steve, is president of Rockmount Ranchwear.
Others offering a tip of the hat to making women’s voices heard:
- Janice Sinden, the DCPA’s president and chief executive officer
- Allison Watrous, director of education at the DCPA
- Honorary DCPA trustees Margot Gilbert Frank and Cleo Parker Robinson
- Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons, president of the Denver Center Alliance, and her daughter-in-law, Julia Porterfield, executive director of the Eating Recovery Center, and a member of Women with Hattitude host committee
- Denise Snyder, owner of the Mariel boutique in Cherry Creek North, where a great number of the guests purchased their hats
- Alicia Harvey, transmission compliance coordinator for Xcel Energy
About the organization: Since its start in 2005, the Women’s Voices Fund at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has enabled the DCPA Theatre Company to produce 38 plays by women, including 17 world premieres. It has also commissioned 24 female playwrights and hired 38 female directors. The fund is the first of its kind in the nation and has a current value of some $1.7 million.
