HARMONY EQUINE CENTER
Franktown
News: The public is invited to the Harmony Horse Expo, a June 10 event where guests can experience the lifesaving work at Harmony Equine Center, an equine rehabilitation and training center that is part of the Dumb Friends League.
Guests can tour the 168-acre facility, participate in horsemanship workshops and demonstrations hosted by equine experts and meet adoptable equines, including newborn foals.
Harmony Equine Center is located at 5540 E. Highway 86 in Franktown. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.
There also will be vendors, including KYGO Radio and Raising Cane’s chicken, offering giveaways and goodies.
About the organization: Harmony Equine Center is a rehabilitation and training center for horses and other equines that have experienced abuse and neglect. It is part of the Dumb Friends League, which cares for more than 22,000 homeless pets and horses each year and is a national model in animal welfare.
Website: ddfl.org
