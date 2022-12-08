JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER
Denver
News: The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC Denver) will mark Hanukkah, observed this year from Dec. 18-26, with a variety of family-friendly activities that are open to the entire community, whether one is Jewish or not.
They include:
- Jewish baking: Hanukkah cookies. On Dec. 15, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., participants will gather in the JCC Denver kitchen, 350 S. Dahlia St., to bake an abundance of Hanukkah cookies to share with loved ones. The invitation reads: “We will take care of all the prep work; you just have to show up to have some fun.” Register at Jewish Baking - Sephardic Cookies - JCC Denver
- LGBTQIA+ Hanukkah party: A Queer Disco Inferno. This Dec. 17 event for those 21 years and older takes place at Factory Fashion in the Stanley Marketplace. Guests are encouraged to wear disco-era fashions for an evening that includes seasonal snacks, libations and tunes from the greatest hits of the 1970s. Tickets must be purchased in advance and range from $18 to $46. LGBTQIA+ Hanukkah Party - JCC Denver
- Hanukkah celebration and latke competition. From 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18, the JCC Denver and Jewish Explorers will stage their first Latkes and Lights, a family-friendly gathering with themed games, a photo booth, arts and crafts and a latke-making contest where the winner will receive the Golden Latke Trophy. Tickets range from $3 to $20 and can be purchased by visiting jccdenver.org/portfolio-items/jh008-latkes-and-lights/?portfolioCats=314
In addition, the JCC Denver, in cooperation with High Point Creamery, will be selling pints of Bob’s Babka ice cream, an olive oil ice cream base with homemade babka swirled in. Orders, $10 per pint with proceeds going to JCC Denver, can be placed through Dec. 14, with in-person pickup at the JCC Denver from Dec. 15-23.
And, Olive & Finch is selling Hanukkah Cookie Kits, with 10 percent from each sale going to the JCC Denver. Each kit includes one dozen sugar cookies, five frostings, Hanukkah-themed cookie decorations and a reusable Olive & Finch tote. The kits are $45 each and can be purchased at Olive & Finch locations in Cherry Creek North and the Uptown neighborhood.
About the organization: The Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve, strengthen and inspire community through the timeless Jewish values of respect, acts of kindness, community, inclusion and well-being.
Website: jccdenver.org
