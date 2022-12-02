BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO DENVER
Denver
News: The Denver Broncos Foundation and Comcast joined forces on Giving Tuesday to present a $25,000 check the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The organization will use the money to purchase laptops, tablets,3D printers and other technological items.
In addition, Comcast will be placing 34 more laptops in the Comcast Lift Zones located in seven of the club’s Denver-area locations.
Both donations, said Stephanie Rideau, a Boys & Girls Clubs board member and Comcast’s Mountain West Region vice president for technical operations, will further enhance digital equity amongst club members.
“As technology advances, digital connectivity is one of the biggest priorities for our community,” Rideau said. “(Comcast’s) shared commitment with the Denver Broncos Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver to ensuring more families have the access, skills and resources to be connected will help build a future of unlimited possibilities.”
The Giving Tuesday presentations were made during a gathering held Nov. 29 at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club, 4397 Crown Blvd., Denver.
Denver Broncos safety Anthony Harris, along with Miles the Mascot and several Denver Broncos cheerleaders, took part in the presentation and stayed on to interact with club members.
About the organization: The Denver Broncos Foundation, as well as members of the team, are committed to improving lives in the community. The foundation’s focus areas are youth development, quality of life, health and wellness, youth football and civic engagement, put into action through strategic programming, unique events and dedicated advocacy with the help of key community partners.
Comcast is one of those partners and since 2011 it has connected some 560,000 low-income Coloradans to the Internet through its WiFi-enabled Lift Zones in nearly 100 locations. Seven of those locations are in Boys & Girls Clubs branches.
