JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE
Denver
News: Four-time Grammy winner Ozomatli will headline the Aug. 27 Family Concert Experience, a family-friendly event benefiting Jewish Family Service.
It takes place at Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. Doors open at 2 p.m. for food, drinks and activities for guests of all ages. The concert begins at 4 p.m.
Three couples are chairing the Family Concert Experience:
Amanda and Jonathan Alpert. He is a partner in Westfield Co., where he helped create the Stanley Marketplace, North Wynkoop, Mission Ballroom and S*Park, a sustainable condominium community in the River North neighborhood. She is a real estate broker with Treehouse Brokerage.
Jenny and Don Strasburg. He is co-president and senior talent broker for AEG Live Rocky Mountains. Jenny Baker Strasburg is co-founder of JAM Productions Co., which produces experiential fashion events.
Stephanie and Sam Zaitz. He is executive vice president of JLL, where as an investment sales broker he specializes in hospitality, office, retail and multi-family properties. Stephanie Zaitz is the founder of Signed & Sealed by Steph, a company that creates high-quality invitations and stationery.
Tickets are $50 for youngsters under age 6; $175 per adult and $1,000 for a family of two adults and up to four kids up to age 18. Sponsorship and other ticket information can be found by visiting jewishfamilyservice.org.
About the organization: For over 150 years, Jewish Family Service has served everyone in need, regardless of their circumstances or religious beliefs. Its staff and 2,877 volunteers help approximately 25,000 individuals in the Denver metro area annually. JFS’ 30 programs address issues that include food insecurity, housing stability, mental health counseling, aging care, employment support and refugee resettlement.
Website: jewishfamilyservice.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
