SHILOH HOUSE
Littleton
News: Arrowhead Golf Course will be the setting June 19 for “It’s All About the Kids,” a golf tournament whose goal is to raise $30,000 for Shiloh House and its efforts to create an “Environment where wounds begin to heal, relationships are built or restored, and new possibilities are created.”
Specifically, the money goes to Beyond the Walls, a Shiloh House program that helps prepare young people for life after foster care.
The event begins with a 12:30 p.m. check-in. The shotgun start is at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. there will be an auction, dinner and awards presentation. Arrowhead Golf Course is located at 10850 Sundown Trail in Littleton.
Sponsors include Alpine Bank and the law firm Treece Alfrey Musat.
Registration information can be found by visiting shilohhouse.org or by calling 303-932-9599.
About the organization: Shiloh House is a Littleton-based nonprofit with six campuses statewide that provide 24-hour care in home-like settings for youths between the ages of 5 and 18 who are experiencing severe behavioral and emotional issues.
Website: shilohhouse.org
