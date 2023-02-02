GIRL SCOUTS OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Four desserts inspired by Girl Scout cookies will be featured at four Crafted Concepts restaurants from Feb. 5 to March 12.
Crafted Concepts will donate $1 from each dessert sold to Girl Scouts of Colorado.
“Your purchase helps support Girl Scouts of Colorado’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place,” says Leanna Clark, the organization’s chief executive officer. “We are honored to continue our partnership with four of Denver’s top restaurants and hope the community will turn out to support our Girl Scouts and enjoy the remarkable desserts Crafted Concepts’ chefs have created.”
The 2023 lineup is:
- Raspberry-lemon crème brulee is the dessert diners can enjoy at Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St. In Denver’s Union Station. The concoction featuring Lemon-Up cookies is made from vanilla bean lemon custard, raspberries, caramelized sugar, white chocolate and a Lemon-Ups crumble.
- Peanut butter fudge torte is on the menu at Ultreia, also in Denver’s Union Station. Inspired by the popular Do-si-do cookies, this dessert incorporates fudge cake, peanut butter chocolate ganache, burnt sugar caramel and milk chocolate ice cream.
- Double chocolate mint spuma will be available at Rioja, 1431 Larimer Square. It is a delectable combination of dark chocolate, mint spuma, white chocolate sherbet, candied mint powder and Thin Mint streusel.
- Peanut Butter mille-feuille is featured at Bistro Vendome’s new home in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood, 2267 Kearney St. It was inspired by Tagalong cookies and pairs a caramelized phyllo crisp with peanut butter cream, salted candied peanuts, dark chocolate streusel and strawberry sorbet.
“Our pastry chefs unleashed their creative talents and came up with these amazing desserts,” adds Beth Gruitch, co-owner of the Crafted Concepts restaurants. “We believe in the power of girls to change the world and thus are thrilled to once again be partnering with the Girl Scouts of Colorado.”
Also starting on Feb. 5: the annual Girl Scouts cookie sales. Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups and Raspberry Rally cost $5 per package; S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $6 per package. Information regarding orders and sale sites can be found by visiting girlscoutsofcolorado.org/cookies or the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS and Android devices.
About the organization: Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can unapologetically be themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.
Website: girlscoutsofcolorado.org
