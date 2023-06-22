NATHAN YIP FOUNDATION
Greenwood Village
News: The Nathan Yip Foundation has distributed gifts totaling $200,000 to 18 schools in rural areas of Colorado.
They range from $27,690 to the San Juan Mountain School in Pagosa Springs for a greenhouse to use in multiple subject areas to the $2,500 that Eads High School will use for technology upgrades to its science classroom.
In the past seven years, the foundation has given almost $1 million to uphold its mission of “Empowering Rural Colorado Schools and Students.” The money has been used to purchase everything from books and industrial equipment to laptop computers, drones and 3D printers.
Other recipients include:
- Delta County Schools and Canon City Schools, $20,000 in conjunction with Good Natured Learning to train teachers to provide training district-wide for nature-based learning
- Olathe Middle-High School, $16.000 to provide safer and newer equipment to encourage more students and families to participate in a variety of activities, including climbing, soccer and weight training
- Bennett School District, $15,000 for firefighting gear and equipment for the Fire Science Pathways program
- Ridgway Schools, $11,649 for equipment for STEM courses
- Dolores School District, $11,250 for alternative seating district wide for neuro-diverse students
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, $10,000 for a middle school youth summer cultural camp
- Mancos School District, $10,000 for supplies and equipment for the Drone Aviation Pathway program
About the organization: The Nathan Yip Foundation was established 22 years ago in honor of Nathan Yip, the only son of Jimmy and Linda Yip, who lost his life in an automobile accident. The foundation has supported rural schools internationally for many years, but in 2016 shifted its focus and funding to rural schools in Colorado, with the goal of helping to close the opportunity gap between rural and urban schools. Funding for the grants and gifts comes from special events and individual donations.
Website: nathanyipfoundation.org
