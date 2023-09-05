PROJECT PAVE
Denver
News: Chef Travis from Gringos Tacos Denver, the two-time winner of the Golden Ladle Award, will defend his title when Project PAVE hosts its annual Battle of the Chefs on Sept. 14.
The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. in the City Park Pavilion. In addition to food and beverage tastings, guests at this family-friendly event also can partake in a silent auction, games and contests.
Chef Travis and his crew will be competing against the returning runner-up, Chef Brttany from Saucy Chops; Chef David from Pikine Grill Express and Chef Rob of Southern Gourmet.
Ticket levels include $140 for a family four-pack; $70 for one ticket and an entry to the heads or tails contest; $45 per individual and $25 for children. They can be purchased by visiting the Project PAVE website or by calling 720-549-0416.
About the organization: The nonprofit Project PAVE works to end violence by empowering young people to build healthy relationships. Its therapy and family support services reach approximately 2,500 young people, educators, parents and community members annually.
Website: projectpave.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.