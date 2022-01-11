NATIONAL WESTERN SCHOLARSHIP TRUST
News: As a child growing up in tiny Farnam, Neb., Ron Williams’ fondest desire was to become another Roy Rogers, King of the Cowboys.
He joined the Roy Rogers Riders Club, and although he couldn’t have known it at the time, adhering to the club’s rules would shape his future success as a businessman and philanthropist.
They include:
- Be courteous and polite
- Protect the weak and help them
- Study hard and learn all you can
- Be kind to animals and take care of them
- Eat all your food and never waste any
- Always respect our flag, our country and community
His adherence to these values also contributed to his selection as the 2022 Citizen of the West. Williams accepted that honor on Jan. 10 when about 1,000 civic leaders, politicians, family members and friends gathered at the National Western Events Center for the annual Citizen of the West Dinner.
The dinner, emceed by Williams’ longtime friend, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Chancellor Don Elliman, is a benefit for the National Western Scholarship Trust.
Williams is the retired president of Gary-Williams Energy and past president of the National Western Stock Show board. The new Cille and Ron Williams Yards on the Stock Show Grounds is named for them and the $10 million lead gift that they made to the Stock Show's Honoring the Legacy Campaign.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gail Klapper, president of the Colorado Forum, were among those joining Elliman in offering tributes to Williams.
Elliman recalled that he met Williams when they co-chaired a campaign to raise $250 million for Children’s Hospital Colorado.
“He grew up in Farnam, Neb., population 220, and I grew up in Manhattan and I didn’t think we’d have much in common,” Elliman said. “But here we are today: great friends.”
Williams, Elliman added, “is the definition of a straight shooter."
His word is his bond and his friendship is unconditional. He loves life and his ranches, and his family is everything to him,” Elliman added.
Klapper described Williams as “a Citizen of the West in his entire being. He is respectful of everyone. He is smart, kind and unbelievably generous. He elicits love and respect from every corner of the universe. He walks the talk and gets the job done.”
Pat Grant, chairman emeritus of the Western Stock Show Association, presented Williams with the symbols of the award -- a custom cowboy hat from Greeley Hat Works and a branding iron – with these words of praise: “Ron is a shooting star in a Western sky.”
The ever-modest Williams replied: “All I can say is ‘Wow!’ Thank you.”
Other political figures in attendance were state House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, and Republican former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
Miss Rodeo America, Hailey Frederiksen of Wellington, CO, and Miss Rodeo Wyoming, Sierra Butler, also were there to take part in the festivities chaired by Barth Whitham and Audra McNicholas, joining a crowd that included Stock Show president Paul Andrews; Stock Show board chair Doug Jones and his wife, Nancy; Pete Coors, chairman of the Stock Show’s Honoring the Legacy Campaign, and his wife, Marilyn; former Citizens of the West Bruce and Marcy Benson; retired Colorado Bankers Association CEO Don Childears; Adam Daurio, director of the Temple Grandin Equine Center; Dave Ryan, a vice president at the Anschutz Foundation; and Blair Richardson, who will receive the Mizel Institute’s Community Enrichment Award at a celebration held on May 25.
Also, philanthropists Sharon and Lanny Martin; Faye and Dr. Reginald Washington; Wes and Marty Segelke; Jack Vickers III and Annzo Phelps; Walker Monfort and his wife, Lauren Whitney; Buck and Janie Hutchison, after whom the new Hutchison Event Center on the Stock Show grounds is named; Carrie and Casey Tynan; Bruce Wagner, treasurer of the National Western board, and his wife, Bev; Art and Baba Bosworth; and Bob and Judi Newman.
Bob Newman, a co-founder of J.D. Edwards and owner of Greenwood Gulch Ventures, will be inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame on Jan. 25.
About the organization: The National Western Scholarship Trust is a division of the National Western Stock Show and awards 100 scholarships every year, ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 per student, to those studying agricultural sciences, rural family medicine and veterinary medicine at colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming. The trust was formed in 1983, when three scholarships, totaling $3,000, were awarded.
