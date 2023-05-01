ARCS FOUNDATION-COLORADO
Denver
News: In the future, when major breakthroughs are announced in fields ranging from virtual reality to Parkinson’s disease and hydrogen fuel production, it would not be surprising to find a local scholar’s name attached to the credits. And it’s even more possible that at least one of those scholars will be among the young scientists whose education was funded in part by scholarships awarded by the Colorado chapter of the ARCS Foundation.
In 2022 alone, Colorado ARCS (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists) presented a $7,500 scholarship to 51 students who are developing new pathways in science, engineering, mathematics, technology and medicine.
Several of the recipients were among the attendees at “Science: Looking Outward and Inward,” a gala dinner and auction where Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UC Health, was honored for her many contributions to the field, but also for her leadership in protecting patients, staff and providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Clearly in the last three years science has taken some hits,” Barron said, but it’s important to remember that “For sure, nothing is perfect” and that the same fear, anxiety and distrust of what the government is doing was much the same in 1918 when influenza caused by an H1N1 virus of avian origin caused a worldwide pandemic.
Sonnie Talley chaired the April 28 event held at Denver Museum of Nature. With help from an auction and paddle raise conducted by Edgar Johansson, past president of the Colorado Space Business Roundtable, proceeds topped $220,000.
Others there to support the science leaders of tomorrow:
- Former Glendale Mayor Joe Rice, who is now director of government relations for Lockheed Martin Space
- Dr. Richard Byyny, executive director of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and former Chancellor of the University of Colorado Boulder
- Kathy and Steve McConahey, chairman of SGM Capital and co-founder/partner of Iron Gate Capital
- Earl Wright, co-founder, CEO and board chair of AMG National Trust Bank
- Edie and Jim Petrock, a lawyer specializing in water rights, real estate and government
- Retired USGS geologist Karl Kellogg and his wife, Nancy, who spent 45 years as a science and environmental educator
- Gastroenterologist John Sabel and his wife, Vee, who were among the gala’s patron sponsors
- Dr. Richard Talley, an internal medicine specialist and husband of gala chair Sonnie Talley
- Lyda Ludeman, a member of the family for whom the Ludeman Family Center for Women’s Health Research on the Anschutz Medical Campus is named
- Longtime ARCS Colorado member Sherri Weinstein and her husband, Steve, an attorney at SpencerFane
About the organization: Colorado chapter of the ARCS (Achievement Rewards for College Scientists) Foundation was chartered in 1976 as part of a national nonprofit that had its start in 1958 and is dedicated to “Supporting the best and brightest students in science.” In its 46 years, Colorado chapter has awarded $5,902,500 in scholarships to 1,198 science students at six Colorado campuses: Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado Colorado Springs and University of Colorado Denver.
