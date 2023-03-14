DENVER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
Denver
News: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was given the 2023 Daniel L. Ritchie Spotlight Award at the 42nd Saturday Night Alive, a March 11 black-tie gala benefiting the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
Hassan Salem, chairman of the DCPA board of trustees, joined president/CEO Janice Sinden in presenting the award, describing Hancock as “A phenomenal supporter of the arts” and one who has “A passionate love for this city.”
The award, named for the DCPA’s former chief executive, has been given only twice before.
Hancock said he was “blown away” when Sinden, who had spent five years as his chief of staff before joining the DCPA in 2016, informed him of his impending honor. “I came to serve, not to be served,” Hancock said of his mayorship, adding that he was grateful for both the award and the DCPA’s efforts to make the arts more accessible.
Saturday Night Alive was chaired by DCPA trustees Ruth Krebs and Peter Mannetti, along with CBS4’s Elaine Torres and her husband, Phil Workman.
The evening began with cocktails and silent auction bidding and progressed to a dinner catered by Epicurean in the Seawell Ballroom. After dinner, guests could attend one of two plays -- “Hotter Than Egypt” or “Laughs in Spanish” -- before returning to the lobby of the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex for desserts and a silent disco.
Net income was still being tallied at press time, but event manager Megan Stewart said the gross figure is $850,000, approximately $80,000 of which was generated from the silent auction.
The 500 guests included:
- Former Speaker of the House Chuck Berry and his wife, Maria Garcia Berry, founder of CRL Associates
- State Sen. Jeff Bridges and his wife, AnnMarie, a member of the gala’s host committee
- Former Denver City Councilman Albus Brooks
- Alan Salazar, Mayor Michael Hancock’s chief of staff
- Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul
- Denver mayoral hopeful Kelly Brough
- J.J. Ament, president/CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and his wife, Nicole, a prospective DCPA trustee
- Dorota and Kevin Kilstrom, after whom one of the DCPA theaters is named
- Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy Colorado
- Jerome Davis, executive vice president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and president of the chamber’s Leadership Foundation
- Walter Isenberg, CEO of Sage Hospitality, and his wife, Christie, founder/CEO of Amp the Cause
- Hillary, John and Michelle Morgridge, VIP donors to the DCPA
- Gloria Schoch, senior director of global impact for the VF Companies and executive director of the VF Foundation
- Ginger White Brunetti, executive director of Denver Arts & Venues
- Jack Finlaw, president/CEO of the University of Colorado Foundation
- Such Host Committee members as Wanda Colburn, Adrienne Ruston Fitzgibbons, John Farnam, Paul Heitzenrater, Manny Rodriguez, Alison Shetter, Brittany Morris Saunders and Dr. Reginald Washington
About the organization: Founded in 1972, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts describes itself as a nonprofit organization that is a showcase for live theater, nurturing ground for new plays, a preferred stop on the Broadway touring circuit and source for acting classes and educational programs that reach over 100,000 Coloradans between the ages of 3 and 103 annually. An estimated 1.2 million attended DCPA’s theatrical productions and Broadway shows since the COVID pandemic restrictions have ended. Artistic director Chris Coleman noted that the DCPA’s New Play Summit has grown to become one of the country’s largest, “birthing” 147 world premieres, including “The Whale,” a play upon which a movie by the same name on Sunday night netted a “Best Actor” Oscar for Brendan Fraser.
Website: denvercenter.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.