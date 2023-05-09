LUCKY TO RIDE
Denver
News: Lucky to Ride, in cooperation with Colorado High School Mountain Bike League, Evo and Denver Parks and Rec, invites families to participate in the Spring Family Mountain Biking Day on May 20 at Ruby Hill Bike Park.
Admission to the 10 a.m. event is free, but advance registration is necessary. To do so, visit Spring Family Mountain Bike Day Tickets, Sat, May 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite
Activities will include youth mountain bike skills courses, bike-themed games and beginner trail rides. There also will be a raffle, snacks and refreshments.
Participants are asked to bring their own bikes and helmets, but “If you don’t have a bike, don’t worry. You can use ours,” according to a press release. “Our skilled instructors and volunteers will provide bike and helmet fittings, skills instruction and lead the rides.”
Ruby Hill Park is at 1200 W. Florida Ave. In Denver, but the entry to its bike park is on W. Jewell Avenue, on the opposite side of the main park entrance.
About the organization: Lucky to Ride is a nonprofit organization made up of cyclists, educators and community leaders who are dedicated to giving underserved and at-risk kids the opportunity to experience and learn about the natural beauty of Colorado from the seat of a mountain bike.
Website: luckytoride.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
