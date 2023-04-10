WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF COLORADO
Denver
News: Seven women who represent the many backgrounds and identities of the people who make up the state of Colorado have become trustees of the Women’s Foundation of Colorado.
Their three-year terms began April 1.
Lauren Casteel, the foundation’s president and chief executive officer, says each of them possess “Decades of community engagement, board governance experience and leadership in equity and inclusion.”
The WFCO board, Casteel adds, works in partnership with her to set the foundation’s goals and priorities and to manage its assets, which in February topped $32 million.
The new trustees are:
- Allison Gambill of Denver, employment counsel for Covetrus, Inc., a global veterinary healthcare organization;
- Carly Hare, a Weld County resident and member of the Pawnee/Yankton nation. She is the community investment and impact portfolio director at the Colorado Health Foundation;
- Carly Wendt of Denver, a senior financial advisor for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and co-chair of the WFCO’s investment committee;
- Mary Ann Littler of Arvada, chief executive officer of Peak To Peak Business Strategies and a certified business and executive coach;
- Mina Liebert of Colorado Springs, director of community impact for the Pikes Peak Community Foundation;
- Patty Salazar of Denver, who was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to be executive director of the Department of Regulatory Agencies; and
- Ruth Rohs of Denver, IMA’s senior vice president of corporate communications and executive director of the IMA Foundation.
In addition to adding the new trustees, the WFCO announces that Tania Zeigler of Denver and the Burn Bright Consultancy is succeeding CoBank executive Faye Tate as chair of the foundation board. Others taking office are Gracie Gallego of Heritage Title Co., vice chair; Gerri Gomez-Howard of the Gomez Howard Group, secretary; and Danielle Shoots of the New Community Transformation Fund, treasurer.
About the organization: The Women’s Foundation of Colorado was founded with the vision of creating a future where Colorado women and girls of every background and identity prosper. It does so by fulfilling its mission of catalyzing community to accelerate economic opportunities for Colorado women and their families.
Website: wfco.org
