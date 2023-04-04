HISTORIC DENVER
Denver
News: John Deffenbaugh, who for the past four years has served as senior director of strategy and projects for the RiNo Art District, has been chosen to be Historic Denver’s new president and chief executive officer.
John Lucero, chair of Historic Denver’s board of trustees, describes Deffenbaugh as “A dynamic leader and a thoughtful urbanist with a passion for historic preservation and community engagement. Historic Denver is a community-driven voice for historic places and a leader in place-based storytelling, preservation and education. We are thrilled to bring him on to lead our organization at this pivotal time in our city.”
Deffenbaugh, who also has served as executive director of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, added that he looks forward to “Working across Denver’s strong and diverse communities to reignite interest in our historic places and reinforce the value they bring to our economy and our quality of life.”
Deffenbaugh plans to use his 20 years of experience on architectural, urban and creative design projects in the United States and the United Kingdom to oversee advocacy and operations for the 53-year-old nonprofit and its flagship property, the Molly Brown House Museum.
“Embracing existing buildings as a vital part of the urban fabric is the hallmark of dynamic, distinctive and livable cities worldwide,” Deffenbaugh said, adding that it’s his intention to focus Historic Denver on sensitive, targeted and timely advocacy that reinforces the economic and social value of existing buildings, recognizing that preservation can and does go hand-in-hand with inclusivity, growth, affordability and sustainability.
Deffenbaugh is a graduate of Denver’s East High School and holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and U.K.
About the organization: Historic Denver is one of the nation’s top nonprofit urban preservation organizations, working since 1970 to promote and protect Denver’s historic places and spaces.
Website: historicdenver.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.