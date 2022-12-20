THE ASSOCIATION OF JUNIOR LEAGUES INTERNATIONAL
New York City
News: Melanie Schild, a former member of the Junior League of Denver, has been named chief executive officer of The Association of Junior Leagues International and will assume office on Jan. 3.
The New York City-based AJLI is the parent organization for Junior League chapters in cities around the world.
During her time in Denver, Schild earned a master of arts degree in organizational communication from the University of Denver and developed an expertise in women’s leadership issues.
Prior to joining the AJLI, Schild was chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Heart of the South. “For over 30 years, Melanie has been a visionary leader with an innovative spirit who creates and launches high-impact programs for women and girls on international, national and local levels,” said AJLI President Dona Ponepinto. (both names cq)
“The Junior League holds a special place in my heart as it was the first place I volunteered as a young adult, and it was a place where I honed my leadership skills,” Schild said. “I take great pride in having been a member of two different leagues (Denver and Memphis) and seeing firsthand the impact Junior Leagues make in their communities.”
About the organization: Founded in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, the Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s volunteer organizations in the world, with some 125,000 members in over 295 leagues in four countries. It has been on the forefront of social reform, identifying problems relating to pollution, illiteracy, domestic violence and foster children without a safety net – and finding solutions. The Junior League of Denver was founded in 1918. Its current focus is to disrupt the cycle of systemic poverty for women and families in Denver.
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com
