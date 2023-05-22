VON’S VISION FOUNDATION
Florence, KY
News: Former Denver Bronco Von Miller will be back in town June 1 to host A Night to Take Flight, a gala to raise money for his Von’s Vision Foundation and its efforts to provide eye care and eye wear for children from low-income families.
The event presented by Hero Practice Services and Schomp Subaru begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Jet Linx Aviation and Signature Aviation hangars at Centennial Airport. It will be the only Von’s Vision Foundation fundraiser held in Colorado this year.
Miller, now an outside linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, will be joined by a host of current and former teammates, including Justin Simmons, Patrick Surtain II, Courtland Sutton and Brandon McManus.
Tickets are $500 each and include a cocktail reception, dinner, entertainment and live and silent auctions. To register, call 1-859-448-3430 or email [email protected]
About the organization: The Von’s Vision Foundation’s mission is to provide eye exams and fashionable corrective eye wear to children from low-income families in order for them to be their best in the classroom and in life. To date, the foundation has funded $5.1 million in vision care and eye wear to some 8,500 kids. The foundation is headquartered in Florence, KY.
Website: vonmiller.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
