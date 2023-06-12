DENVER ART MUSEUM
News: The threat of yet another rainstorm caused a slight change in logistics, but in the end, the 2023 edition of DAM Uncorked proved to be quite the success.
As was the case last year, the museum’s spring fundraiser was set to begin with a reception held in the Kemper Courtyard outside the museum’s new Lanny & Sharon Martin Building. Once organizers decided it would be best not to take a chance on the weather, the pre-dinner festivities were moved inside, allowing the sold-out crowd to sample fine wines and creative hors d’oeuvres without having to worry about getting drenched.
During cocktail hour, guests tasted wines from Goosecross Cellars, Gruet and Panther Ridge and placed bids on collectible wines, limited-edition artwork and one-of-a-kind “experience” packages.
After that, guests made their way upstairs to Sturm Pavilion for a multi-course dinner with wine pairings and a program that better acquainted guests with the museum’s learning and engagement programs, the beneficiary of this annual event.
The June 9 party continued with dancing, dessert stations and after-dinner drinks until 11 p.m.
DAM Uncorked 2023 was chaired by three couples with longstanding ties to the museum:
- Pat Cortez and Manuel Martinez. She is a retired senior vice president for Wells Fargo Bank and a member the governing board for Metropolitan State University of Denver. Her husband, an attorney, was manager of public safety under former Denver Mayor Federico Pen~a.
- Lise Gander and Andy Main. Gander, a DAM docent, is the founder, principal and lead designer at Next Spark Spaces. Her husband is the U.S. lead and head of Deloitte Digital.
- Becky and Brian Schaub. A past president of the Junior League of Denver, Becky Schaub also is a past chair of the Denver Botanic Gardens’ signature event, Fete des Fleurs. Her husband is portfolio manager for Arrow Mark Partners.
Net proceeds were still being determined at press time.
About the organization: The Denver Art Museum was founded in 1893 as the Denver Artists’ Club and today is one of the largest art museums between Chicago and the West Coast. Its mission is to enrich the lives of present and future generations through the acquisition, presentation and preservation of works of art, supported by scholarship and public programs.
