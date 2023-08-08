DENVER URBAN GARDENS
Denver
News: The 400 who attend Denver Urban Garden’s signature fundraiser, the Gather ‘Round Gala, will be treated to a dinner prepared by The Easy Vegan, a local food truck that won Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race.”
The multi-course menu includes sourdough bread with caramelized leek butter; harvest salad; and autumn vegetable ragout with herb-whipped parmesan polenta. Dessert choices are chocolate pots de crème and chai budino.
The Sept. 28 event, presented by Boeing and TIAA, begins at 6 p.m. at ReelWorks Denver (the former EXDO Event Center), 1399 35th St. In addition to dinner, there also will be a silent auction, an awards presentation; a paddle-raise and dancing to the music of The Dollhouse Thieves.
Award recipients are:
- Sistaotey (Community)
- The Denver Public Schools Sustainability Youth Council (Climate)
- East Denver Food Sovereignty Initiative (Food Sovereignty)
- The Denver Urban Gardens Pecos Garden (Ancestral Food Ways)
- The Giving Grove (Skill Building)
- Dr. Jill Litt (Health + Wellness)
Tickets start at $150 and can be purchased by visiting https://dug.org/event/gather-round/
About the organization: With 193 community- and school-based gardens and 15 “food forests” across a six-county area, Denver Urban Gardens is one of the nation’s largest independent networks of food-producing gardens. It began as a grassroots movement in the 1970s when a group of gardeners in north Denver came together to create a space for a group of Hmong women to grow their own food. It was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1985. To fulfill its mission of providing access, skills and resources for people to grow healthy food and regenerate urban green spaces, DUG also hosts classes and programs that include youth programming, free and reduced-cost seeds and seedlings and classes in composting and organic gardening.
Website: dug.org
