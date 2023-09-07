KIRKLAND MUSEUM OF FINE & DECORATIVE ART
Denver
News: Fort Collins-based artist and educator Dave Yust will discuss his artistic process and works featured in the exhibition Dave Yust – Evidence of Gravity & Other Works at a Sept. 13 program to be held at Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, 1201 Bannock St.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6. Tickets, $20 for museum members and $25 for guests, can be purchased by visiting kirklandmuseum.org/exhibitions-events/events/
The exhibition was curated by the museum’s founding director and curator, Hugh Grant, and deputy curator Christopher Herron. It features 52 paintings, drawings, prints and posters, all abstract, by Dave Yust. It remains at the museum through Oct. 1.
Seventeen of the paintings and 10 drawings are part of a traveling exhibition organized by Yust and Cori Sherman North from the Birger Sandzen Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg, Kansas. In addition, 10 prints and eight posters are from the Kirkland Museum’s collection. Most of the pieces in the exhibition have never been displayed at Kirkland Museum and many are on loan from the artist himself.
About the organization: Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art seeks to inspire people through the beauty of art and design that is presented in a unique and approachable way.
