DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE
Denver
News: Break out the checkbook, because early registration has opened for the Dumb Friends League’s 30th annual Furry Scurry.
Those signing up now for this 2-mile walk/run that takes place May 6 at Denver’s Washington Park receive significant discounts. For example:
The fee for registrations made between now and March 15 is $50 for adults and $30 for kids. From March 16-May 3, the cost is $55 for adults and $35 for kids. Same-day registration jumps to$60 for adults and $40 for kids.
Those who cannot take part in person may do so virtually for a fee of $45.
Participants can register as individuals or as teams, and everyone is encouraged to compete for prizes by raising funds beyond the registration fee. Prizes range from a custom fanny pack ($250) to a Zoiree Experience at the Denver Zoo ($5,000) that includes a tour of the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital followed by a cocktail reception.
Several prizes also will be awarded at the Furry Scurry for categories that include Largest Canine Crew, Most Creative Team Name and Most Team Spirit.
All human participants receive a commemorative T-shirt; dogs taking part get a bandana.
Details are available at furryscurry.org.
About the organization: The Dumb Friends League is an independent, local, nonprofit organization whose mission is to end pet homelessness and animal suffering. It is regarded as a national model in animal welfare and socially conscious sheltering.
Website: ddfl.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.