JDRF MOUNTAIN WEST CHAPTER
Denver
News: Dr. Peter Gottlieb, an internationally recognized type 1 diabetes clinician and scientist, will be honored when JDRF’s Mountain West chapter stages its annual Dream Gala at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center.
The April 21 event, chaired by Emilie Rose Block and Meredith Coors, begins at 5 p.m. with registration and a silent auction. Dinner, a live auction called by Mark Schenfeld from the Stokes Auction Group and program follows.
The evening winds up with an after-party featuring music by the Mile Hi Groove Band.
Gottlieb’s interest in type 1 diabetes began with his mother’s adult type 1 diagnosis. It strengthened when two of his children also were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
“Dr. Gottlieb and JDRF share a vision of what’s possible for individuals at risk for developing type 1 diabetes,” according to a press release issued by the JDRF. His leadership in clinical trials through Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet and the Immune Tolerance Network include critical work that led to the development of Tzield, the first disease-modifying therapy for type 1 diabetes.
Gottlieb is the Orr Family Endowed Chair in Adult Diabetes at the University of Colorado Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, where he mentors the next generation of scientists, and chair of the collaborative mechanistic studies panel at TrialNet. Over the course of his career, he has been funded as both a principal investigator and co-investigator by organizations that include JDRF, the National Institutes of Health and the Helmsley Charitable Trust.
“It’s no stretch to say that thanks to the work of Dr. Gottlieb and his colleagues, type 1 diabetes research will never be the same,” according to the press release. “Thanks to Dr. Gottlieb’s leadership and support, for the first time in history there is an approved therapy that addresses the autoimmunity behind type 1 diabetes, not just the symptoms that it causes.”
Tickets to the Dream Gala may be purchased by visiting jdrfdreamgala.org
About the organization: The JDRF, formerly known as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, was founded in 1970 as the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Its purpose is to fund type 1 diabetes research and provide an array of community and advocacy services. The Mountain West chapter encompasses Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
Website: jdrf.org/mountainwest
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
