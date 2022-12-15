DENVER BALLET GUILD
Denver
News: For the first time in its 38-year history, the Young Dancers Competition, will have a commemorative T-shirt, designs for which are now being sought.
T-shirt submissions are due Dec. 23, with the finalists announced on Dec. 26 and the winner revealed on Jan. 1. Designs should be simple and joyful, and include a dance-specific image that is either abstract or representational. Entries can be submitted via email to ydc@denverballetguild.org.
The Young Dancers Competition takes place March 3-5 at Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights and, like the T-shirt design project, is hosted by Denver Ballet Guild. It is open to classical ballet students between the ages of 10 and 19 who reside and train in Colorado.
Dancers wishing to take part can find registration information at denverballetguild.org/event-4871267.
About the organization: Denver Ballet Guild is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that promotes the art of dance, works to increase the size of dance audiences and encourages dance creativity and diversity. It awards grants to professional dance companies, sponsors dance education programs and in-school performances for school-aged children.
Website: denverballetguild.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
