News: Approximately 2,000 fine feathered friends flocked to the Denver Zoo on Sept. 9 to take part in the fourth annual Flock Party, a fundraiser that also served as a preview for the zoo’s new flamingo habitat.
“Compared to the previous one, this is an extraordinary habitat,” said Jake Kubie’, the zoo’s director of integrated communications in a statement made prior to the party. “The technology we’re bringing in is state-of-the-industry and will create a significant experience for our 80 American and Chilean flamingos.”
The Flock Party was chaired by Chris Ross and Vince Abrue. Ross, a senior vice president for commercial banking at U.S. Bank, is a member of the zoo’s board of governors. Abrue, a member of the zoo’s leadership council, is a senior vice president/commercial banking at UMB Bank.
The money raised was still being determined at press time but is expected to net $500,000 – or more.
“Our numbers are up significantly,” Abrue said. “We had $40,000 in silent auction bids before the gates even opened, thanks to online bidding.”
Given the party’s theme, it was no surprise to see guests show up in attire that included flamingo-print shirts, slacks, dresses and skirts; flamingo headdresses and flamingo-inspired jewelry.
Festivities got underway at 5p.m. with a sold-out, $300-per-ticket VIP reception and ended with “Flockchella” yacht-rock dance party that lasted well into the night. In between, guests were free to stroll through the zoo, stopping at various tropical-themed food and beverage stations. There also was a flamingo walk-through, where several of the birds, accompanied by a zookeeper, strutted past groups of admirers.
Flock Party guests included five members of the Flamingo Fanatics Society, who travel the country to attend flamingo-themed parties and “take the passion that the world has for flamingos and turn it into helping others by sprinkling a little pink into someone’s life every day.”
Others supporting the cause included:
Marcela de la Mar, chair of the Denver Zoo board of governors
Peter and Meredith Coors, who is also a member of the board of governors
Mike Ferrufino, president and CEO of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
FloraJane DiRienzo, executive director of the Biennial of the Americas
Angelique Salazar, a principal at Central Street Capital and founder of U Lucky Dog
Sean McNicholas, whose SSA Group provided the evening’s food
Tasha L. Jones, founder of LV Jones, a diversity marketing consulting company
Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado, with hubby Scott Remington, a tax partner at Grant Thornton.
About the organization: The Denver Zoo, situated on 84 acres in the City Park neighborhood, opened in 1896 and is home to 3,000-plus amphibians, birds, fish, insects, invertebrates, mammals and reptiles. It welcomes some 1.8 million visitors annually.
