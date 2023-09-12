WE DON’T WASTE
Denver
News: It goes without saying that the point of every fundraising event is to raise as much money as possible. Sometimes goals are met; other times they are not.
We Don’t Waste is one of the lucky ones because its signature fundraiser, Fill A Plate for Hunger, always seems to exceed expectations.
And this year was no exception.
On Sept. 7, a record 575 We Don’t Waste supporters gathered at ReelWorks Denver to enjoy a multi-course meal curated by chef Troy Guard and participate in a live auction and paddle-raise, called by Tom Kimball, that brought in some $800,000.
“We smashed all records,” said We Don’t Waste founder and executive director Arlan Preblud. “We’re at $800,000 today, and more keeps coming in.”
The money will be added to a $5 million capital campaign, which, according to Preblud, will “Expand our capacity to put more food on the table for more needy people.”
Already, the campaign has raised $2.8 million.
Kylee Glaser, senior director of experience acquisitions for Inspirato, and Emily Cook chaired the event that began with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres served on the patio outside ReelWorks. The dinner that followed included treats from The Bindery, Guard and Grace, Officer’s Club, Fifth String, Perdida, A5 Steakhouse and Seoul K-BBQ. Beverages were provided by Blanchard Family Wines, Woody Creek Distillers, Molson Coors and Suerte Tequila.
Fill A Plate 2023 also was the occasion for master of ceremonies, Ed Greene, to help Preblud present the inaugural Fill A Plate awards to Danone North America, Two Good Yogurt, Transwest, Kiewit Meridiem Denver, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette and CoBank — all of whom have shown longstanding and generous support to We Don’t Waste.
CoBank, for example, has been a key supporter since 2013; Two Good donates a penny from every unit sold to food rescue organizations, such as We Don’t Waste. Kiewit Meridiem is a four-year mobile market sponsor and Transwest’s generosity has enabled We Don’t Waste to expand its fleet of refrigerated trucks to transport food.
About the organization: Founded in 2009 by retired attorney Arlan Preblud, We Don’t Waste’s 22 staff members and hundreds of volunteers reclaim quality food that otherwise would end up in the landfill from restaurants, caterers and others and distribute it to food banks, schools and various organizations serving those in need. We Don’t Waste also operates mobile markets in food deserts throughout the metro Denver area. In late August, We Don’t Waste marked the donation of its 200 millionth serving of food.
Website: wedontwaste.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
