News: Former Denver Bronco Bradley Chubb, now an outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, returned to Denver on Nov. 14 to host the inaugural gala put on by his Chubb Foundation. The event at Ironworks, 25 Larimer St., raised money for the Denver Public Schools Foundation and Clayton Early Learning.
The fundraiser began with celebrity guests making a red-carpet entry and continued with passed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent auction bidding, remarks by Chubb and dancing.
Denver Broncos in attendance:
- Justin Simmons
- Baron Browning
- Dre’Mont Jones
- Jonas Griffith
- McTelvin Agim
- Chris Allen
- Anthony Harris
- Matt Henningsen
- D.J. Jones
- P.J. Locke
- Damarri Mathis
- Brandon McManus
- Tim Patrick
- Pat Surtain
- Delarrin Turner-Yell
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell of “The Bachelor” fame were there, too, along with Richard Tagle, president/CEO of the Denver Public Schools Foundation, and William Browning, president/CEO of Clayton Early Learning.
“We are honored to work with Bradley Chubb and the Chubb Foundation to support our shared vision to nurture the unlimited potential in every child, making a profound, lasting impact for them, their families and our entire community,” Browning said.
Sara Hazel, vice president/development, for the Denver Public Schools Foundation, added: “Bradley Chubb has been a continual advocate and supporter of educators and students through volunteerism and donations. We are honored to partner with the Chubb Foundation this year.”
Sponsors of the gala included UCHealth, Scheel Colorado, Landow Performance, Riot Hospitality/Whiskey Row and Mile High Spirits,
About the organizations: The Bradley Chubb Foundation was started by Bradley Chubb and his brother, Branon, with the mission of activating human potential through community programs in Denver and Atlanta, using sports as a platform to give young people opportunities and experiences that provide exposure, build confidence and spark possibilities for their future.
Denver Public Schools Foundation, the strategic fundraising partner for the Denver Public Schools, invests in high-impact programs that support equal opportunities for students to thrive, while lifting up student voices and connecting the community to the classroom.
Clayton Early Learning is dedicated to fostering thriving, equitable communities by partnering with families to nurture a whole child, whole family approach to the early years. Its 20-acre campus in Denver is the home of Colorado’s only Educare school, a nationally recognized model supporting children from birth to age 5, and their families.
Websites: chubbfoundation.com, dpsfoundation.org, claytonearlylearning.org
