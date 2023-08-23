ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHILDREN’S HEALTH FOUNDATION
Arvada
News: The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation has selected Denver Botanic Gardens as the setting for its first Cradling Hearts Celebration.
The Sept. 6 event begins at 5:30 p.m. and features food, music, networking, a silent auction and presentation of the first Cradling Heart Award to the child life care team at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
The award, according to foundation director Cathy Sandoval, honors the team’s “Exceptional care and comfort provided to pediatric patients and their families” at the Denver hospital.
Items in the silent auction include a basketball signed by members of the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets; lift tickets for skiing at Aspen Snowmass; club level seats for a Denver Broncos game and a Ritz-Carlton Denver suite with dinner at Guard & Grace.
Presenting sponsors are HealthOne, Denver Botanic Gardens and the Colorado Gives Foundation.
Tickets, which can be purchased by visiting the foundation website, start at $95.
About the organization: The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation provides the financial, nutritional and emotional support that pediatric patients and their families need to meet their essential needs, allowing them to focus on their child’s well-being.
Website: rmchildren.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
