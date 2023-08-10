BONFILS-STANTON FOUNDATION
Denver
News: The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation has distributed over $2 million in grants, the largest of which is a $1 million gift to Denver Civic Arts Foundation, to support the upcoming renovations to the theater on the former Teikyo Loretto Heights University campus in Denver’s Harvey Park neighborhood.
The $1 million will be given in $250,000 increments over a four-year period.
The school was founded by the Sisters of Loretto in the late 1800s as Loretto Heights Academy, a Catholic girls’ high school. It later became a coeducational college. In 1989 it became Teikyo Loretto Heights University, focusing on international students. It closed due to declining enrollment in 2017 and was sold to Westside Investment Partners, which is preserving several of the campus’ historic buildings while building affordable housing units and other amenities.
Grants of varying size also went to groups that include:
- Colorado Public Radio
- Denver Brass
- Denver Salsa Bachata Congress
- Denver Children’s Choir
- Presenting Denver
- Rocky Mountain Arts Association
- Art Sudents League Diversity in the Arts Internship
- Downtown Aurora Visual Arts
- Think 360 Arts for equity in arts education
- Vision Box
“Nurturing the arts and culture community is at the heart of our foundation’s mission,” said Gina Ferrari, the foundation’s director of grants. “We are always excited to see the positive impact of our grants on these incredible organizations and the communities they serve. By supporting both established and emerging initiatives, we aim to make the arts accessible to everyone in Denver, fostering a more inclusive and vibrant cultural scene.”
About the organization: The Bonfils-Stanton foundation invests in imagination and innovation in an effort to cultivate the creative spark that is vital to making the Denver community an exciting place where people want to live, work and thrive. Since its founding, the foundation has distributed over $88 million in charitable contributions.
Website: bonfils-stantonfoundation.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
