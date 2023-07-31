EMILY GRIFFITH TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Denver
News: Emily Griffith Technical College, recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship as an “Apprenticeship Ambassador," has launched two new apprenticeship programs and hired Kevin Riebau as its dean of apprenticeship.
The Nurse Assisting Registered Apprenticeship will help students build on their certificate in nurse assisting by giving work experience from employers invested in the growth of their employees. It also will support students to prepare for the state certification exam and help them develop a work/study life balance.
The Construction Pre-Apprenticeship is a program for high school seniors that will help create a pipeline into apprenticeships or positions in the construction industry. Enrollees will gain exposure and experience in trades like carpentry, electrical, HVAC, flooring, welding and more. The program will include hands-on learning in the classroom and work-based learning such as job shadows, site tours are guest lectures.
In a written statement, Linda Van Doren, Emily Griffith’s vice president of education, noted that “Colorado’s newly formed state goals for apprenticeships are aggressive, and with our experience providing apprenticeship programs since our inception in 1916, it’s a natural fit for Emily Griffith to help the state meet these goals. We currently offer 11 apprenticeship programs and will be growing that number now that Kevin is on board.”
Riebau comes to Emily Griffith from the Aurora Public Schools, where he spent six years as director of learning resources for Ed Tech, Library and Curriculum. Prior to that he put in seven years as the district’s director of educational technology. He holds degrees from the University of Colorado Boulder, University of Phoenix and the University of Denver.
About the organization: Emily Griffith Technical College, formerly the Emily Griffith Opportunity School, is the public, post-secondary and adult education arm of the Denver Public School system. It serves some 8,100 students through career and technical training certification programs, apprenticeships and a robust adult education and English language program. It is the largest apprenticeship provider in Colorado.
Website: emilygriffith.edu
