BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF METRO DENVER
Denver
News: Anyone planning to attend the 2023 Dreamers and Leaders Gala on April 22 is urged to purchase tickets as soon as possible, because the fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver is close to being sold out.
They cost $350 each or $1,000 per Champion Couple and are available by visiting bgcmd.org. At press time, only 24 Champion Couple and 82 general admission tickets remain.
Once purchased, guests will receive email notifications detailing the event and be able to place online bids in the silent auction.
The event is presented by Suncor and held at the Hyatt Regency at the Colorado Convention Center. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres, music by Spinphony and silent auction bidding. A three-course dinner and program follows.
Afterward, there is a silent disco with music from three live DJ channels.
The gala will “Be one of celebration, where (participants) can meet today’s dreamers and support their steps toward becoming tomorrow’s leaders,” according to a press release issued by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.
About the organization: The Boys & Girls Clubs, with its 20 clubs located throughout the city and a summer camp in the mountains, offers safe and inspiring places for kids from kindergarten through 12th grade. Its purpose is to help young people succeed in school, develop good character and citizenship and live healthy lives.
Website: bgcmd.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
