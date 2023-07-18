CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE
Denver
News: Terrell Davis, former running back for the Denver Broncos and a 2017 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is part of the 13-member cast for the 2023 edition of Dancing With The Denver Stars.
This fundraiser for Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is being chaired by Hollie Velasquez Horvath, a regional vice president for Xcel Energy, and Jerome Davis, executive vice president of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. It takes place Aug. 12 at the Hilton Denver City Center.
Davis and his fellow participants are paired with a pro from Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and will present a two-minute performance to a song of their choice by an artist who reflects the event’s theme, Celebrating the Divas of Music.
“We designed Dancing With The Denver Stars to demonstrate the level of dedication it takes to learn and present dance; it’s a complex pairing of mind and body,” observes Cleo Parker Robinson Dance board chair Gwen Brewer, who co-founded the event in 2009 and continues to serve as the event director.
“Our 13 stars demonstrate that dancers can start this journey at any point in life,” adds Cleo Parker Robinson. “Dance, and the stories behind each dance, create spiritual, mental and physical energy and strengthen academic health for the minds and bodies of the 20,000 students we served in the 2022-23 school year through our arts-in-education programs.”
Her son, Malik Robinson, the company’s executive director, adds that the “Cast of 2023 is made up of community leaders who understand what it means to learn, perform and demonstrate a high level of courage to those they serve. They learn new steps in leadership to support critical arts programs such as dance.”
Tickets may be purchased by visiting cleoparkerdance.org
In addition to Davis, members of the Cast of 2023 are:
- State Rep. Naquetta Ricks
- Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty, who also is principal of Belmar School of Integrated Arts, a beneficiary of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance arts-in-education programming
- Registered nurse Maisha Fields, founder and chief nursing officer of Dayton Street Opportunity Center and Clinic and daughter of state Sen. Rhonda Fields
- Brian Vogt, chief executive officer of Denver Botanic Gardens
- Cody Field of Safeway Stores and the 2013 Special Olympics Colorado Athlete of the Year
- Kelly Marlin Flenniken, director of community relations for Xcel Energy
- Michelle Griego, morning/noon anchor for CBS4 Colorado
- Lauren Guthrie, who handles diversity, equity and inclusion and talent development globally for VF Corporation Brian Holland, director of business development for Mortenson
- Dakeana Jones-Bishop, a human resources professional and member of the Doctors Care board of directors
- Laura Nieto, director of community outreach for Southwest Airlines
- Chris Ross, senior vice president of commercial banking at US Bank
About the organization: Founded in 1970, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is a nonprofit organization serving the artistic and educational needs of the community. It was founded with the belief, and mission, that the language of dance transcends the boundaries of culture, class and age. It is dedicated to bringing dance into the lives of diverse people and has performed before audiences throughout the nation and the world.
Website: cleoparkerdance.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
