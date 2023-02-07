CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF DENVER
Denver
News: Joy on Tap, an adults-only craft beer extravaganza, takes place Feb. 23 at the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. In addition to sampling beer from 18 local breweries and “light bites” from nine food vendors, guests will have the opportunity to indulge their inner child by blowing bubbles, launching rockets, painting on a Volkswagen Bug and racing to the top of the museum’s 3.5-story climbing structure.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. fundraiser are $45 and can be purchased by visiting mychildsmuseum.org/events/EventDetail/joy-on-tap
“This event would not be possible without the generosity of local breweries and caterers, who are donating their delicious brews and tasty bites to support the museum’s mission to create extraordinary experiences that champion the wonder and joy of childhood,” said museum president Michael Yankovich.
Kelley Dufresne, whose Waldschanke Ciders is one of the beverage participants, said her willingness to take part in the event stems in part from the fact her mother worked at the museum many years ago. “With a wonderful past connection to the museum, we’re excited to embrace our inner child while encouraging others to do so in support of a true staple in the Denver community.”
Amy Lopez, director of public relations for Serendipity Catering, adds: “At Serendipity Catering, we believe in partnering with organizations that are making a difference in the world and inspire us to be impactful community leaders. That is why whenever we have the opportunity to support the Children’s Museum, it is a no-questions-asked Yes! We couldn’t be more proud to be a partner.”
In addition to Waldschanke Ciders and Serendipity Catering, others offering food and drink include Catering by Design, Deshebrado, Little Man Ice Cream, Relish Catering, Breckenridge Brewery, Sleeping Giant Brewing, Ratio Beerworks and MobCraft Beer.
About the organization: The mission of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is to create extraordinary experiences that champion the wonder and joy of childhood. It has served the metro-Denver community since 1973 by providing rich play experiences and a dynamic learning environment that includes innovative and interactive hands-on exhibits, engaging daily programming and year-round special events.
Website: mychildsmuseum.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
