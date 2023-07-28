COMEBACK YOGA
Denver
News: The Mssng, one of the most popular bands on the Denver music scene, headlines an Aug. 13 concert that benefits Comeback Yoga, a Denver-based nonprofit providing free, trauma-informed yoga to the military community in Colorado and beyond.
The event takes place at the Lakewood Elks Lodge, 1455 Newland St. In Lakewood. Doors open at 3 p.m. The music starts a half-hour later when Standen Evans, a Denver-based singer-songwriter and U.S. Army medic during Iraqi Operation Freedom, performs his signature blend of traditional folk and Americana.
The Mssng was among those included in 303 Magazine’s “Artists You Should Know” and has been featured on Indie 102.3’s “Local 303,” a show dedicated to elevating local talent. The Mssng has recorded, produced and published two singles (Wandering I and 44 Hours) and has gigged on such local stages as Larimer Lounge, Lost Lake, hi-Dive and The Roxy.
The band has been compared to David Bowie, The Cure, Sisters of Mercy and Interpol for their affinity for new wave, underground synth and post-punk sounds.
Concert tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting https://givebutter.com/CBY or by texting ROCK4YOGA to 53-555. In addition to the music, there also will be a cash bar, food to purchase from The Hot Dog Cart and a raffle with T-shirts, yoga mats, gift certificates and more among the prizes.
About the organization: Comeback Yoga is a Denver-based 501(c)3 nonprofit that delivers free yoga classes to help military personnel, their families and supporters develop resiliency in response to life experiences that may include post-traumatic stress. In-person classes are held across Colorado in military-focused locations such as the Eastern Colorado VA Healthcare System, VFW Posts, miliary installations and wherever a community of veterans requests services. Daily online live classes can be accessed through YouTube.
Website: comebackyoga.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
