COLORADO SYMPHONY
Denver
News: Mark Cantrell, who for the past four years has been president and chief executive officer of The Florida Orchestra, is the Colorado Symphony’s new CEO, succeeding Jerome H. Kern, who retired as CEO and board chair in 2021.
The orchestra’s chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Coreen Miller, had been serving in an interim capacity since Kern’s departure.
Cantrell brings 13 years of orchestral leadership with him. Since being appointed to The Florida Orchestra’s top post, Cantrell navigated it through the COVID-19 pandemic while taking it from years of structural deficits to a surplus by increasing public funding sources and strengthening The Florida Orchestra’s presence in the community.
Prior to his time in Florida, Cantrell was CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, where he also is credited with growing its audience substantially and erasing its debt.
He also is a musician, playing bass trombone for the Boston Pops, Boston Ballet and Boston Lyric Opera. While in Boston he also was the executive director of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, personnel manager for the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and an adjunct professor of music at Boston University and the University of Massachusetts.
In a statement issued by Dr. Richard Krugman and Julie Rubsam, co-chairs of the Colorado Symphony board, it was noted that “From our earliest conversations, Mark’s passion and desire to utilize the power of music to transform a community and connect lives was so apparent. We are very excited to work closely alongside him and have full confidence that he is the right person at the right time for this orchestra.”
Principal conductor Peter Oundjian added: “Our musicians were overwhelmingly in favor of Mark’s appointment, recognizing his leadership abilities and his extensive background as a musician and administrator. Mark is one of the top executive leaders in the orchestra world today.”
About the organization: The Colorado Symphony is one of the nation’s leading orchestras, performing more than 150 concerts annually at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver and across Colorado. It has 80 full-time musicians and regularly welcomes the most celebrated artists from the world of symphonic music and beyond. The 2023/24 season marks the orchestra’s 100th year.
Website: coloradosymphony.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
