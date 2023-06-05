COLORADO SYMPHONY
Denver
News: Catherine Beeson, the Colorado Symphony’s assistant principal viola, has been selected to participate in the League of American Orchestras’ Anne Parsons Leadership Program. She is one of only six chosen from a field of 80-plus applicants.
The leadership program honors the memory of Anne Parsons, a “transformative orchestra field leader and mentor who passed away in 2022,” according to a news release issued by the Colorado Symphony. Its purpose, the release states, is to “Effect structural change by supporting women and non-binary orchestra professionals in their career progressions, ultimately improving gender equity among top orchestra executives.”
“This is an innovative … new program … and the Colorado Symphony could not be prouder of Catherine for being selected,” said Mark Cantrell, the Colorado Symphony’s president and chief executive officer. “Catherine is a visionary musician, and we are glad she will be able to participate and share her vision with this orchestra community.”
In addition to being assistant principal viola, Beeson has been involved in community-based project and program with the Colorado Symphony since 1999. She also is the artistic director of Loon Lake Live and program director for Ensemble Faucheux, curating client-focused special programming for Broadway Roxy, the Clyfford Still Museum, The Gathering Place and Dazzle.
Others in the Anne Parsons Leadership Program’s inaugural cohort are:
- Kathryn Ginsburg, general manager of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra
- Emma Kail, executive director of the Grand Teton Music Festival
- Kate Kammeyer, executive director of the Berkeley Symphony
- Felecia Tchen Kenney, vice president of communications for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
- Pamela Calero Wardell, executive director of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra
The cohort will meet in person at the League of American Orchestras’ national conference that takes place in Pittsburgh on June 14-16. Two virtual leadership training sessions will take place over the summer, and quarterly leadership forums will take place virtually throughout the year.
About the organizations: The League of American Orchestras leads, supports and champions America’s orchestras and the vitality of the music they perform. It was founded in 1942 and chartered by Congress in 1962.
The nonprofit Colorado Symphony is considered one of the leading orchestras in the United States, performing more than 150 concerts annually at Boettcher Concert Hall and across Colorado.
Websites: americanorchestras.org, Coloradosymphony.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
