NATIONAL PHILANTHROPY DAY COLORADO
Denver
News: National Philanthropy Day in Colorado has opened nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Youth and Outstanding Youth Group awards. The winners in each category receive a $3,000 cash award, sponsored by the Boettcher Foundation.
The deadline to submit is July 17 and the winners will be among those honored at the Nov. 9 National Philanthropy Day Luncheon held in the Seawell Ballroom in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.
In addition to the youth awards, honors that day also will go to the outstanding large business, small business, foundation, philanthropist, professional fundraiser, professional grant maker, service organization, volunteer and volunteer fundraiser. Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement and Inspiration awards also will be celebrated.
Nomination forms for all awards are available at afpcc.org.
The Outstanding Youth Award is presented to an individual under the age of 18 who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the promotion of philanthropy and community volunteerism. Outstanding Youth Groups are those whose members are primarily 18 years old or younger who also demonstrate their commitment to philanthropy and community service, and act as role models for others.
Skye O’Toole, the 2022 Outstanding Youth award recipient, became involved in her community in a variety of ways, including campaigning for candidates who defend the rights of working marginalized people, promoting support for ballot initiatives that expand tenant rights, and making the voices of young people heard in policy- and decision-making.
The people I have met have taught me so much, and completely reshaped my perception of the world,” O’Toole said of her involvement.
About the organization: National Philanthropy Day Colorado is part of the Colorado chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, an organization dedicated to recognizing and paying tribute to the individuals and organizations whose contributions improve the quality of our lives, communities and our world.
Website: afpcc.org
Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email [email protected] and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.